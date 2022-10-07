Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bismarck police are investigating a late night shooting in an apartment complex parking lot that left a 39-year-old man dead.
Workforce issues continue to eat away at several Bismarck-Mandan restaurants, including some that have had to temporarily or permanently close…
Jurors on Tuesday found Nikki Entzel guilty of plotting and attempting to cover up her husband’s death in 2019 in a case prosecutors said invo…
Police executing a search warrant at the home of a Bismarck man confiscated more than 20,000 fentanyl pills they say carry a street value of m…
In this unlikeliest of high school football seasons for Bismarck High School, it didn’t come as a shock that the Mandan Braves came into the C…
Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has been charged with a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function. She is due in court Oct. 25.
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered a fatal asthma attack at his hotel. According to his website, Locke performed for nearly 40 years to hundreds of thousands of people in more than 90 countries at performing art centers, schools, universities, state and national parks, monuments and powwows.
Investigators first thought Chad Entzel's 2019 death was self-inflicted, but several factors pushed the investigation in another direction, a …
Millions of dollars have been paid to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators following the completion of the first part of a Missour…
Family and friends are mourning the death of a homeless man who police say was found stabbed to death near the Fort Lincoln Trolley bridge in …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.