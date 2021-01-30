N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
Nebraska-Omaha 5, North Dakota 4
College men’s basketball
Dickinson State 74, Presentation 56
Mary 73, Minnesota-Crookston 60
Minot State 74, Bemidji State 56
Missouri-Kansas City 49, North Dakota State 47
Valley City State 94, Mayville State 68
Western Illinois 99, North Dakota 87
College women’s basketball
Bemidji State 70, Minot State 61
Dickinson State 49, Presentation 44
Mayville State 58, Valley City State 53
Minnesota-Crookston 73, Mary 65
North Dakota State 68, Missouri-Kansas City 65
Western Illinois 83, North Dakota 74
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 113, Watford City 25
Bismarck Century 86, Williston 50
Bottineau 70, Rolette-Wolford 39
Central Cass 63, Hillsboro-Central Valley 61
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 77, Griggs-Midkota 39
Ellendale 68, Lisbon 51
Fargo Oak Grove 77, Tri-State 51
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 55, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 49
Garrison 69, Center-Stanton 28
Glenburn 47, Nedrose 47
Kidder County 65, Harvey-Wells County 60
Kindred 69, Thompson 49
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51, Enderlin 50
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 55, New Rockford-Sheyenne 51
Leola-Frederick, S.D. 81, South Border 41
Mandan 97, Turtle Mountain 68
Northern Cass 78, Hankinson 63
Oakes 66, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 56
Rolla 80, Max 66
Shiloh Christian 88, Rugby 71
Velva 63, Central McLean 51
West Fargo Sheyenne 87, West Fargo 81
High school girls basketball
Benson County 55, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 36
Bismarck 78, Watford City 49
Bismarck Century 102, Williston 18
Bismarck Legacy JV 66, Flasher 44
Bottineau 41, Nedrose 31
Cavalier 45, North Border 39
Center-Stanton 69, Garrison 57, OT
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 64, Midway-Minto 58
Grafton 82, Richland 35
Grant County 53, Central McLean 51
Heart River 53, Washburn 35
Jamestown 79, Dickinson 55
Kenmare 48, Glenburn 47
Kidder County 58, Harvey-Wells County 45
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 46, New Rockford-Sheyenne 16
Lisbon 48, Ellendale 41
Mandan 81, Turtle Mountain 41
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 71, Stanley 60
Northern Cass 72, Hankinson 38
Rugby 50, Shiloh Christian 41
Tri-State 48, Fargo Oak Grove 37
Westhope-Newburg 58, Max 18
High school boys hockey
Fargo South-Shanley 6, Devils Lake 0
Grafton-Park River 4, Crookston, Minn. 3
Grand Forks Red River 5, East Grand Forks, Minn. 3
Jamestown 7, Hazen-Beulah 2
Roseau, Minn. 4, Grand Forks Central 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 1, West Fargo 0
High school girls hockey
Devils Lake 4, Dickinson 1
Fargo Davies 4, Minot 2
Fargo North-South 3, Bismarck 2
Grand Forks 4, Mandan 1
Jamestown 5, Williston 0