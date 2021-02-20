 Skip to main content
Scorelist for E edition: Feb. 21
N.D. SCORES

College hockey

North Dakota 7, Nebraska-Omaha 1

College football

North Dakota 44, Southern Illinois 21

College volleyball

Miles 3, Lake Region State 1

NDSCS 3, Williston State 0

College men’s basketball

Dakota Wesleyan 77, Jamestown 70

Dawson 75, NDSCS 72

Minot State 71, Mary 65

North Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 69

North Dakota State 84, South Dakota State 82

College women’s basketball

Jamestown 75, Dakota Wesleyan 69

Mary 73, Minot State 67

Nebraska-Omaha 75, North Dakota 72

NDSCS 67, Dawson 59

South Dakota State 70, North Dakota State 60

High school boys basketball

Beulah 86, Beach 53

Bismarck St. Mary’s 72, Turtle Mountain 59

Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 59, Lakota 50

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 61, Shiloh Christian 45

Glen Ullin-Hebron 62, Grant County 48

Harvey-Wells County 57, Towner-Granville-Upham 40

Hazen 87, Center-Stanton 62

Jamestown 88, Watford City 25

Linton-HMB 61, Ellendale 56

Lisbon 57, Hankinson 38

Midway-Minto 80, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 53

Minot 87, Dickinson 75

New Salem-Almont 56, Central McLean 50

Thompson 52, Hatton-Northwood 49

High school girls basketball

Bismarck St. Mary’s 75, Turtle Mountain 59

Watford City 64, Jamestown 52

High school boys hockey

West Region tournament

Championship

Bismarck Century 4, Minot 0

State qualifiers

Bottineau-Rugby 2, Bismarck 1

Williston 10, Dickinson 3

East Region tournament

Championship

Grand Forks Central 6, Grand Forks Red River 1

State qualifiers

Fargo South 3, Grafton-Park River 0

West Fargo 2, Fargo Davies 1

High school girls hockey

Fargo Davies 4, Bismarck 2

