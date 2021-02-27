Scorelist: Feb. 28

N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
U-Mary 1, Iowa State 1
College football
North Dakota 28, South Dakota State 17
Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14
College men’s basketball
Northern State 72, Minot State 63
Northwestern, Iowa 74, Jamestown 69
South Dakota 80, North Dakota State 71
College women’s basketball
South Dakota 82, North Dakota State 81
College softball
Emporia State 5, U-Mary 4
Washburn University 4, U-Mary 3
College women's tennis
U-Mary 6, St. Cloud State 1
College volleyball
Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Miles 2
NDSCS 3, Williston State 0
High school boys basketball
West Region play-in game
Bismarck Century 99, Watford City 42
East Region play-in games
Fargo North 79, Devils Lake 58
Grand Forks Central 67, Fargo South 60
Grand Forks Red River 72, Valley City 59
Class B
District 5 tournament
Semifinals
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 49, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46, OT
Oakes 65, Ellendale 63, OT
Consolation
Griggs-Midkota 67, Barnes County North 63, OT
District 6 tournament
Semifinals
Linton-HMB 73, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 35
Kidder County 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 57
District 9 tournament
Semifinals
Flasher 54, New Salem-Almont 52
Shiloh Christian 67, Standing Rock 47
District 10 tournament
Semifinals
Garrison 57, Washburn 44
Central McLean 52, Wilton-Wing 49
District 11 tournament
Semifinals
Drake-Anamoose 46, Velva 44
Rugby 78, Bottineau 50
Consolation
Westhope-Newburg 74, Towner-Granville-Upham 41
District 16 tournament
Semifinals
Powers Lake 68, Stanley 42
Ray 57, Burke County 50
Consolation
Kenmare 61, Tioga 49
High school girls basketball
East Region play-in games
Fargo South 69, Grand Forks Central 56
Valley City 60, Wahpeton 40
West Fargo Sheyenne 69, Fargo North 35
High school boys hockey
State tournament
Championship
Grand Forks Central 3, Grand Forks Red River 2, OT
Third place
Fargo South-Shanley 1, West Fargo 1, South-Shanley wins SO
High school girls hockey
State tournament
Championship
Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North-South 2
Third place
Bismarck 4, Grand Forks 2