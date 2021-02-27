 Skip to main content
Scorelist: Feb. 28
agate

Scorelist: Feb. 28

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

U-Mary 1, Iowa State 1

College football

North Dakota 28, South Dakota State 17

Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14

College men’s basketball

Northern State 72, Minot State 63

Northwestern, Iowa 74, Jamestown 69

South Dakota 80, North Dakota State 71

College women’s basketball

South Dakota 82, North Dakota State 81

College softball

Emporia State 5, U-Mary 4

Washburn University 4, U-Mary 3

College women's tennis

U-Mary 6, St. Cloud State 1

College volleyball

Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Miles 2

NDSCS 3, Williston State 0

High school boys basketball

West Region play-in game

Bismarck Century 99, Watford City 42

East Region play-in games

Fargo North 79, Devils Lake 58

Grand Forks Central 67, Fargo South 60

Grand Forks Red River 72, Valley City 59

Class B

District 5 tournament

Semifinals

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 49, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46, OT

Oakes 65, Ellendale 63, OT

Consolation

Griggs-Midkota 67, Barnes County North 63, OT

District 6 tournament

Semifinals

Linton-HMB 73, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 35

Kidder County 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 57

District 9 tournament

Semifinals

Flasher 54, New Salem-Almont 52

Shiloh Christian 67, Standing Rock 47

District 10 tournament

Semifinals

Garrison 57, Washburn 44

Central McLean 52, Wilton-Wing 49

District 11 tournament

Semifinals

Drake-Anamoose 46, Velva 44

Rugby 78, Bottineau 50

Consolation

Westhope-Newburg 74, Towner-Granville-Upham 41

District 16 tournament

Semifinals

Powers Lake 68, Stanley 42

Ray 57, Burke County 50

Consolation

Kenmare 61, Tioga 49

High school girls basketball

East Region play-in games

Fargo South 69, Grand Forks Central 56

Valley City 60, Wahpeton 40

West Fargo Sheyenne 69, Fargo North 35

High school boys hockey

State tournament

Championship

Grand Forks Central 3, Grand Forks Red River 2, OT

Third place

Fargo South-Shanley 1, West Fargo 1, South-Shanley wins SO

High school girls hockey

State tournament

Championship

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North-South 2

Third place

Bismarck 4, Grand Forks 2

