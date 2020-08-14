You have permission to edit this article.
Scoreboard: Aug. 15
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 4, BISMARCK LARKS 2

Bull Moose;000;110;000;2;--;4;10;2

Larks;000;000;110;0;--;2;4;0

Jacob Wesselmann, Justin Goldstein (8) and Andrew Schaan. Brian Baker, Blake Gallagher (8) and Alec Battest. W—Goldstein. L—Gallagher.

Time of game: 2:57. Attendance: 859.

Highlights: Bull Moose – Quentin Evers 3-5 3B, 2 B, RBI; Luke Shekeryk 2-4 R; Kai Takahashi-Ho 1-4 R; Wesselmann 7 IP, 3 R, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 11 SO; Goldstein 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO. Larks – Jaxon Rosencranz 1-2 2B, RBI; Ramon Vega Jr. 1-4 2B, R; RBI; Baker 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.

Records: Bismarck Bull Moose 8-28; Bismarck Larks 24-12.

NBA

Thursday's Games

Washington 96, Boston 90

Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102

Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106

Utah 118, San Antonio 112

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133

Orlando 133, New Orleans 127

Friday's Games

Toronto 117, Denver 109

Indiana 109, Miami 92

Los Angeles Clippers 107, Oklahoma City 103, OT

Philadelphia 134, Houston 96

Saturday's Games

Western Conference play-in game: Memphis at Portland, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Western Conference play-in game: Memphis at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

WNBA

Thursday's Games

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

Friday's Games

Connecticut 77, Chicago 74

Seattle 83, Dallas 65

Atlanta at Phoenix (n)

Saturday's Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 1 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

