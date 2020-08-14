Scoreboard: Aug. 15

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 4, BISMARCK LARKS 2
Bull Moose;000;110;000;2;--;4;10;2
Larks;000;000;110;0;--;2;4;0
Jacob Wesselmann, Justin Goldstein (8) and Andrew Schaan. Brian Baker, Blake Gallagher (8) and Alec Battest. W—Goldstein. L—Gallagher.
Time of game: 2:57. Attendance: 859.
Highlights: Bull Moose – Quentin Evers 3-5 3B, 2 B, RBI; Luke Shekeryk 2-4 R; Kai Takahashi-Ho 1-4 R; Wesselmann 7 IP, 3 R, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 11 SO; Goldstein 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO. Larks – Jaxon Rosencranz 1-2 2B, RBI; Ramon Vega Jr. 1-4 2B, R; RBI; Baker 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Records: Bismarck Bull Moose 8-28; Bismarck Larks 24-12.
NBA
Thursday's Games
Washington 96, Boston 90
Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102
Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106
Utah 118, San Antonio 112
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133
Orlando 133, New Orleans 127
Friday's Games
Toronto 117, Denver 109
Indiana 109, Miami 92
Los Angeles Clippers 107, Oklahoma City 103, OT
Philadelphia 134, Houston 96
Saturday's Games
Western Conference play-in game: Memphis at Portland, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Western Conference play-in game: Memphis at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
WNBA
Thursday's Games
Indiana 86, New York 79
Los Angeles 81, Washington 64
Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Friday's Games
Connecticut 77, Chicago 74
Seattle 83, Dallas 65
Atlanta at Phoenix (n)
Saturday's Games
Washington at Las Vegas, 11 a.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 1 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
