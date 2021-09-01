Schwindel homers, Cubs top Twins in Ryan's debut

MINNEAPOLIS — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Justin Steele (3-2) won for the first time since joining the Cubs' rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings, lowering his ERA to 3.48.

Adbert Alzolay worked the final four innings to earn his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

Schwindel's drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against U.S. Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan (0-1), making his major league debut for the Twins.

Ryan was acquired from Tampa Bay as part of the Nelson Cruz trade on July 22. He was in Tokyo at the time, competing for Team USA in the Olympic Games. Ryan allowed two earned runs over 10 1/3 innings in two Olympic starts, helping the United States to a sliver medal.

When he returned home, Ryan was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul, where he made two starts, striking out 17 and walking two in nine innings.