SB-standings

SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 23-1, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 20-4, Abra Auto Body & Glass 17-7, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Rolls 16-8, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 13-11, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 13-11, New Nest Realty, LLC 11-13, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 8-16, Huhot 7-17, American Resurfacing, Inc. 6-18, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 6-18, Elite Ag Solutions 4-20.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Sweathogs 19-5, Applewood Homes 18-6, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 16-8, Guaranteed Rate 15-9, 701 Softball 15-9, Rock 30 Games 15-9, Kramer Agency 12-12, Starion Bank 11-13, Big River Builders 10-14, Awest Security 9-15, Hometown Mudslingers 2-22, Hit The Spot 2-22.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Bobcat of Mandan 14-8, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 14-8, Veracity Motors 13-5, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 13-9, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 12-10, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 12-10, tcf home loans 11-11, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 10-10, Slette Farms 9-7, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 8-14, Sports Page 5-17, CRS 3-15.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Solidcore 20-2, Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 19-3, Bismarck Brewing 16-6, Executive Limousine 13-9, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 12-10, Vertex Properties 10-12, Williquors 9-13, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 9-13, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 8-14, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 7-15, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 5-17, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 4-18/
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Rec 5 16-6,Ground Control 15-7, Repaireableautos.com 14-8, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 14-8, Railway Credit Union 13-9, 2 Vets Moving Co 13-9, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 10-12, Scared Hitless 8-14, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 8-14, Principal Financial 7-15, OG Vets/Purple Socks 7-15, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 7-15.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 22-2, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 19-5, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 16-8, Dakota Mini Storage 14-10, Jones Physical Therapy 11-13, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 10-14, Mann Energy Services 1-21, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-21.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 18-6, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 18-6, Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 15-9, Precision Underground 13-11, Rug Rat 13-11, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 12-12, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 12-12, BEK/3DSD 12-12, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 12-12, Pink it Forward 10-14, Wagner Financial 9-15, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-24.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 23-1, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 18-6, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 12-12, Terry M Richter State Farm 12-12, Superior Marine and Powersports 10-12, C4 Energy 10-14, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 10-12, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 9-15, Huntington Homes 6-14, Martens Attorney at Law 6-18.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Sickies Garage 16-8, Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 15-7, Eide 12-7, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 12-8, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 11-10, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 8-12, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 6-10, Racine Plumbing 3-21.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: Carpet World Softball 20-4, BNC National Bank 18-6, Legacy Moving 13-11, Legacy Law Firm 12-12, STEP Wellness 11-13 The Painters 11-11, Basin Electric 11-13, The Field Bar – New Salem 10-14, O’Brian’s/Coors 10-14, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 10-14, Starion Bank 9-15, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 7-15.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Bismarck Motor Motel 20-4, Blink Eyewear 16-8, Badlands Environmental Consultants 14-9, Trans Trash 12-12, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 12-12, ND Energy Services/Huhot 10-14, Stage Stop 10-13, Leingang Home Center 1-23.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 19-6, Tap In Tavern 14-11, Bachmeier Fencing 13-12, Dakota Eye Institute 12-13, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 12-13, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 11-14, Fetzer Electric 10-15, Bismarck Moose #302 9-16.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 15-4, Trans Trash 12-8, Simply Unique 12-7, GAST/Clark and Associates 7-13; Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 6-13, Missouri River Resources 6-13.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 17-3, Heather Fried State Farm 15-5, Vaaler Insurance 14-6, 1st International/Moose 13-7, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat-Intentions 12-8, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 10-10, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 10-10, JLG Sharpline Painting 4-16, Old Town 3-17, Hometown Mudslingers 2-18.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 18-0, Sports Page 12-6, Stadium/Lodge 11-7, The Spur 11-7, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 10-8, Pink Sox/Ponytail Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 4-14, BisMan Beaches/Harris Law 3-15, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 3-15.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 18-2, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 14-6, Apple Rush 12-8, Buffalo Wins & Rings 11-9, The Last Call Bar 11-9, Corral Bar/Ramada 10-10, O’Brian’s Sport Tavern 8-12, Stage Stop 7-13, Capital City Construction 6-14, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 3-17.
PIONEER LEAGUE: Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 14-2, The Field 14-2, American Family/Rusted Rail 12-4, Fanta Farms 9-7, Elbow Room 8-8, Sniper 7-9, Heinle Farms 4-12, Midway Tavern 3-13, Salter Farms 1-15.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 14-4, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 14-4, Bistro 9-9, Lady Hawks 8-10, T&M Electric 7-11, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 2-16.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagner’s Construction 17-7, L&H Manufacturing 17-7, Rio’s Lawn Care 11-13, Century 21 3-21.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 22-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 19-5, Bucks 12-10, BisMan Cards 11-13, Edgewood/Trans Trash 11-13, Mandan Refinery (Marathon) 7-11, O’Brian’s 5-19, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 3-19.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating #2 15-3, Bowers Excavating 18-4, Bruno’s Pizza 14-6, John’s Upholstery 13-7, Magic-Touch Carpet One 10-8, First International Bank & Trust 8-12, Fort Rice 50+ 6-12, Kelly Insurance 2-18, Wagner Financial 2-18.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 18-4, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 16-6, Missouri River Resources 15-7, O’Brian’s 14-8, Old Town Tavern 13-9, Buffalo Wings & Rings 7-15, The Scapegoat Bar 4-18, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-21.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 23-1, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 17-7, New Vision Security 14-10, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 12-12, Bowers Excavating 11-13, The Drink 10-14, Eide Ford 6-18, ND Innovations 3-21.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 21-2, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 16-7, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 16-8, Bowers Excavating 9-15, John’s Upholstery/CEC 6-18, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 3-21.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Dakota Community Bank and Trust 16-7, Mountain Plains LLC 16-7, M & H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 14-9, Garage Logic 13-10, Stage Stop 11-13, Corral Sales 10-14, Old Town Tavern 7-17, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 7-17.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 19-3, Veracity Motors 15-4, 701 Softball 11-8, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 11-10, Northland Auto Auction 10-11, Stage Stop 9-12, Ressler Siding and Windows 7-14, Sutton Homes 6-13, New Freedom Center 4-17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!