Sarah Schock works full time as a professional crop adjuster and fills the rest of her days as a wife, mother and rancher. The busy Carson woman keeps her schedule balanced with a lot of help from her family.

“I can only do what I can do because of the support that I have,” said Schock. “I’m allowed to be involved in the ranch, I’m allowed to work and I‘m allowed to have, in today’s terms, a bunch of kids, because I have in-laws and parents that are amazing and help and watch the kids and I have a husband that is super supportive.”

The 37-year-old and her husband Verrick have been farming and ranching together for the past 11 years at the Schock Ranch where they raise registered Limousin and registered Gelbvieh cattle. They have about 200 head cow-calf pairs on her husband’s family farm.