Sarah Schock works full time as a professional crop adjuster and fills the rest of her days as a wife, mother and rancher. The busy Carson woman keeps her schedule balanced with a lot of help from her family.
“I can only do what I can do because of the support that I have,” said Schock. “I’m allowed to be involved in the ranch, I’m allowed to work and I‘m allowed to have, in today’s terms, a bunch of kids, because I have in-laws and parents that are amazing and help and watch the kids and I have a husband that is super supportive.”
The 37-year-old and her husband Verrick have been farming and ranching together for the past 11 years at the Schock Ranch where they raise registered Limousin and registered Gelbvieh cattle. They have about 200 head cow-calf pairs on her husband’s family farm.
“Usually in the mornings I crop adjust and the rest of the day is child-related and helping wherever I can be helpful,” said Schock. “In the afternoons and evenings I am usually moving machinery, doing chores, taking salt out to the cattle, running for a part, you know that kind of stuff. My involvement with the ranch changes with the seasons. During calving season I am very involved as that is my slow time at work and my favorite season of the year. I do a lot of assistance work right now because with four kids a lot of the tasks are almost impossible to do while keeping them safe and out of the way.”
The Schocks have children Senora, 8, Ivy, 6, Trevyn, 4, and Heston, 1. Schock said raising her family on a farm has been a dream come true.
“My biggest joy is watching my family grow up,” she said. “My husband and I grew up this way. I spend a lot of time making sure my kids are involved and sometimes that makes me a little less productive ranch-wise, but it’s going to benefit us so much in the future, as the kids grow older and they are able to do those things independently,” she said.
Schock said she is amazed every day at the blessings in her life.
“Every day I can go outside and work with my cows. I can be out in God’s country. To be able to see these things firsthand and experience them every day, that’s my greatest joy and blessing,” she said.
In addition to their cattle, the Schocks have a host of farm cats and five horses as the older girls are getting into horseback riding this year.
