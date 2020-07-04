Sano test positive

"I think it's very honest to say that our guys that aren't here are disappointed to not be here," Baldelli said. "Both have worked really hard. They're ready to get on the field. They know their buddies are out here and taking part, but we basically just know that we have to deal with this. We have to do it responsibly."

Aside from those four, and Cody Stashak and Byron Buxton, who both welcomed baby boys in recent days, the Twins have said that everyone cleared the initial intake by testing negative, including those who had been around a COVID-19-positive individual. Baldelli said that Buxton, who welcomed son Blaze Jett on Friday, was expected in town on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he must be tested for COVID-19 and register for a negative result before he can join camp.

CHS PRACTICES START TODAY

The Twins' taxi squad will begin practices on Sunday at CHS Field. Minor league assistant pitching coordinator J.P. Martinez will be organizing and running camp, Baldelli said, and it will be based loosely off the major league camp schedule.

"They have to make it work for them," Baldelli said. "They have a smaller group and so we're going to let them tinker with it and do whatever they need to make it function on a regular basis."