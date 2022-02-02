Sanderson excited for chance to play in Olympics

It’s been a hectic week for Jake Sanderson.

On Friday night, the North Dakota defenseman picked up an assist and on Saturday he notched the game-tying third-period goal as UND took five of six points in a weekend NCHC series against No. 6-ranked St. Cloud State at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Hours later, he was on the way to L.A., starting the preparation to play for the U.S. in the Beijing Olympics.

“I’m excited,” the sophomore from Whitefish, Mont., said before UND’s weekend series with the Huskies. “I’ve represented my country before, but the Olympics is a different stage and a different excitement, for sure.”

When the NHL decided not to send its players to Beijing, USA Hockey quickly assembled a roster of 25 players, including 15 current NCAA players, including Sanderson, who was selected No. 5 overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, making him the highest-drafted player in NCHC history and the 21st North Dakota player to be taken in the first round.

During his freshman season at UND, Sanderson helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal at the World Junior Championships.

Last weekend at the Ralph, he played against two of his U.S. teammates in St. Cloud State defenseman Nick Perbix and forward Sam Hentges. Those three, along with forward Noah Cates of Minnesota-Duluth give the U.S. four current NCHC players on the squad.

“Those are great players and I think it’s cool for college hockey in general,” Sanderson said. “The majority of our team is all college hockey players. It’s nice for college hockey players to be given this opportunity.”

Along with the current NCAA players, the U.S. team includes eight European players and two players from the AHL.

It’s the youngest U.S. team – with an average age of 25.1 – since 1994. Sanderson is one of five 19-year-olds on the roster.

After helping North Dakota to a win and a shootout victory against the Huskies, Sanderson flew out the next morning to Los Angeles, where the team got a few practices and meetings in before flying to Beijing.

He didn’t have a lot of time to get ready to fly out, but he was prepared to pack light.

“I was told we weren’t supposed to bring a lot of stuff because we’re getting a lot of apparel so we don’t want to bring a million things back,” Sanderson said.

The U.S. hasn’t won a gold medal in hockey since 1980, but has finished in the top four at three of the past five Winter Games, with silver medals in 2002 and 2010.

Sanderson won’t be the only North Dakota hockey player in Beijing.

Former UND goaltender Matej Tomek will play for Slovakia and former UND forward Corban Knight was selected to play for Team Canada. In all, 32 North Dakota players have been tabbed to compete in the Games.

Knight, who had 146 points in 161 career collegiate games, will be the 14th former UND player to represent Canada. He helped UND reach the NCAA tournament all four of his seasons in Grand Forks, including a Frozen Four appearance in 2011.

A Hobey Baker Award finalist as a senior, Knight is currently playing in the KHL.

