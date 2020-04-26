Saints seal deal with versatile Hill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is officially back in the fold for 2020.
On Sunday morning, New Orleans' Swiss army knife took to Instagram to confirm previous reports that he had indeed signed a two-year extension to remain a Saint -- posting a picture of him putting pen to paper.
"I've had this dream since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL," Hill wrote in the caption. "The New Orleans Saints made that dream a reality, and over the past 3 years I've had the opportunity to play with and for some of the best men I've ever known. I am humbled and grateful that my wife, future son, and I get to continue living our dream in the city we love, with the people we love! Thank you NOLA!"
The one-year tender was worth a fully-guaranteed $4.641 million, which is nearly three times Hill's career earnings of $1.665 million. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported on Sunday that Hill's 2-year deal is worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed and an additional $1 million in incentives.
"We love the prospect of Taysom Hill and what he might be able to do for us in the future," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.
Hill spent last season as the team's No. 3 quarterback, but that hardly described his role in the offense. He lined up at tight end (85 snaps) more than twice as often as he lined up at quarterback (41 snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
In total, Hill was on the field for 241 offensive snaps and 287 special teams snaps last season, excluding the playoffs. The other offensive positions he lined up at were slot receiver (68 snaps), wide receiver (41 snaps) and running back/full back (21 snaps).
Including the postseason, Hill has only attempted 14 passes in his NFL career -- the longest of which was a 50-yard bomb up the middle to rookie receiver Deonte Harris against the Vikings in last year's wild-card game.
But Hill has provided value in other places while he's waited for his opportunity. Last season, he developed into a receiving threat and hauled in 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns.
Brees has referred to Hill as a “unicorn,” saying he's “never seen anybody like him that can do all the things that he can do.”
New Orleans, Winston negotiating
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing. The person declined to say whether there was any agreement on either the length of the contract or financial terms.
Yahoo Sports first reported the Saints' interest in signing Winston as a backup.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston, whom it drafted first overall out of Florida State in 2015, to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.
Now it appears Winston is open to going from five-year NFL starter to being Brees' understudy in hopes of rebuilding his credentials as a prospective franchise quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater recently did just that, serving as Brees’ backup for two seasons before the Carolina Panthers signed him last month to replace their longtime starter, Cam Newton.
Winston was a two-year starter at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to a national title as a freshman in the 2013 season.
In five seasons with the Buccaneers, he has passed for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns while throwing 88 interceptions. But while he was productive statistically, that didn’t amount to winning. The Bucs went 28-42 in games Winston started.
Winston also became known for making news off the field. He was suspended for the first three games in 2018 after the NFL investigated allegations by a female ride-share service driver that the quarterback made unwanted sexual advances.
The driver never reported the matter to authorities but did notify her employer, Uber.
During college, Winston was accused of raping a fellow student at FSU but was never charged. The university in January 2016 settled a Title IX lawsuit with Winston’s accuser for $1.7 million over its handling of the allegations.
Winston also was implicated in a shoplifting case involving about $33 in crab legs and crawfish.
Saints coach Sean Payton has said throughout this offseason that he intended to have three active quarterbacks on game days so that Hill may continue in a multifaceted role that has helped the Saints go 13-3 the past two regular seasons.
