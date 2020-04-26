Saints seal deal with versatile Hill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is officially back in the fold for 2020.

On Sunday morning, New Orleans' Swiss army knife took to Instagram to confirm previous reports that he had indeed signed a two-year extension to remain a Saint -- posting a picture of him putting pen to paper.

"I've had this dream since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL," Hill wrote in the caption. "The New Orleans Saints made that dream a reality, and over the past 3 years I've had the opportunity to play with and for some of the best men I've ever known. I am humbled and grateful that my wife, future son, and I get to continue living our dream in the city we love, with the people we love! Thank you NOLA!"

The one-year tender was worth a fully-guaranteed $4.641 million, which is nearly three times Hill's career earnings of $1.665 million. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported on Sunday that Hill's 2-year deal is worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed and an additional $1 million in incentives.

"We love the prospect of Taysom Hill and what he might be able to do for us in the future," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.