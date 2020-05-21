Saban urges mask wearing

Alabama coach Nick Saban, wearing a mask, urged others to wear masks and practice social-distancing measures in his latest public-service announcement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PSA was posted by Alabama football to Twitter on Thursday.

“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall," Saban said in the video, "And to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms, wash your hands often, follow all social-distancing guidelines and please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.”

Saban appeared in the PSA with Alabama director of sports medicine Jeff Allen, who along with the coach chided Alabama mascot “Big Al” for not wearing a mask.

The 68-year old Saban also appeared in a PSA in March that urged hand-washing and social-distancing with an eye toward playing football this fall.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne has discussed the possibility of fans wearing masks to reduce virus transmission if crowds are allowed inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

Saban and Byrne have been among a small group of staffers working inside Alabama’s athletics facilities in recent weeks. Earlier this week, he appeared in a video from his office with a mask around his neck.

Activity around Alabama’s facility could soon pick up, as the NCAA on Wednesday announced voluntary player activities could resume June 1.

