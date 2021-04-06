Russell's return means Timberwolves can experiment

"D-Lo just came back, we ain't have no practice for D-Lo, no 5-on-5," Towns said. "We just threw it out there to see if it worked. Coach Finch knows best. He made the right call."

Finch had No. 1 overall pick and a Rookie of the Year front-runner Anthony Edwards with those four players down the stretch before rookie Jaden McDaniels subbed for Reid in the final minute.

"When you have a lineup like that, that's a scary lineup," Towns said. "You pick your poison on that one. Someone is going to score the ball."

Russell was the one that did so explosively in Monday's fourth quarter, when Rubio handled the ball and Russell turned scorer off the ball. He also played without the ball Monday when Jordan McLaughlin handled it.

Asked about how he felt playing that role, Russell said, "It didn't feel like anything, just felt like I was playing basketball without the ball in my hands. I've been accustomed to just being a basketball player for so many years. If I was a '3,' with the ball or without the ball, I feel like I'd still be effective."

Finch said he believes Russell can play both guard positions.