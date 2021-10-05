Russell up for the challenge Wolves teammate Beverley has for him

How can Russell get to that level and realize the potential Beverley sees?

"Attitude. It's all about doing the little things right," Beverley said. "How consistently can you get up earlier than everyone and put your work in? Not for two weeks, but for three months, for four months, five months, a year, for two years, for three years. Consistently putting in work. It might not show in the beginning, but there's going to be that one game you're going to need for it to show and it'll show."

Russell said he and coach Chris Finch formed a quick bond after Finch came to the team midseason, and often Russell said it takes more time than that for him to warm up to a coach. Finch has often said Russell's passing is "elite" and Russell has been working to play at the pace Finch wants offensively. That showed toward the end of last season and in Monday's game.

"We get stops and I think it allows us to be exciting," Russell said. "It allows us to be exciting in transition and giving fans what they want and also, like I said, we're scrambling and running around, working our tails off to get the stop, why not run when we get it?"