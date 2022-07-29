Tags
The concert by superstar entertainer Kid Rock that was to kick off the North Dakota State Fair in Minot was canceled Friday night due to sever…
An auction near Wilton will disperse the collection of a man who was known as Mr. GTO, and put the cars he saved from the crusher in the hands of car enthusiasts.
A 6-year-old girl who died when she fell from a parade float just before the start of Mandan's Fourth of July parade might have been reaching …
Wall Street gave back some of its strong gains from the week on Friday following discouraging readings on the global economy and another slew of profit reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 lost nearly 1%, ending a three-day rally that had carried it back to its highest level since early June. The Nasdaq led the market lower with a drop of almost 2% following weaker-than-expected profit reports from tech-oriented companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, in large part because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report. Treasury yields slumped.
A Bismarck man was arrested after allegedly asking a group of teenage boys if they would have sex with him.
Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.
A Mandan man faces nine charges after allegedly fleeing Bismarck police and possessing a large amount of drugs.
A Flasher man with a criminal history that includes animal abuse and forgery has been given probation for a theft charge.
A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in Bismarck on Saturday afternoon.
An assistant Morton County prosecutor who is running for state’s attorney has been placed on administrative leave as county officials investigate an employee complaint.
