Rudolph's concern: will season finish?

"My biggest concern would be that we start and we aren't able to finish," Rudolph said. "You see all the professional sports this spring that went on almost a four-month break before they got fired back up again, and just the game of football and the physicality of it, you take so long to prepare and get ready, taking four months, having a break and trying to fire up again would be very tough, so I know that that's going to be the end goal. We're not just going to start to get started. We're going to start when we feel like we're able to get this all done, and we can start, but more importantly, we can finish."