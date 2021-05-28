Royals top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield had two hits and three RBIs, Kris Bubic had another strong start and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3 Friday night.

Merrifield had a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City’s offense broke out after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Bubic (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings. In three starts after a stint in the bullpen, Bubic has allowed three runs in 17 innings.

Randy Dobnak (1-4) struggled in his second start for Minnesota, giving up six runs and nine hits in six innings. Mitch Garver hit his eighth homer of the season for the Twins, who had their four-game winning streak end.

Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier each ended long hitless streaks for the Royals. Dozier snapped an 0-for-32 streak in his first game off the injured list with a concussion. Soler had two hits to break his 0-for-21 stretch.

Before the game, Royals manager Mike Matheny talked about getting closer to his preferred lineup with Dozier’s return and Adalberto Mondesi returning from the injured list earlier in the week. Matheny noted Soler, Dozier and Michael A. Taylor hitting in the final three spots in the order as an example of the improved depth.