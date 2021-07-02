Royals top Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby, and Hanser Alberto added a tiebreaking two-run shot for Kansas City, helping the Royals rally past the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Friday night.

The Royals bullpen took over for Brady Singer after three innings and allowed one run the rest of the way in ending a nine-game skid. Richard Lovelady (1-0) got his first major league win with two scoreless innings, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his third save before a crowd of 31,824, the largest of the season at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals trailed 3-0 when Perez homered leading off the second, and Kansas City proceeded to add two more runs off J.A. Happ (4-4) later in the inning. Then, the seldom-used Alberto went deep with two outs in the third, his first home run in 172 plate appearances dating to last September.

Happ also allowed Carlos Santana's RBI single in the fifth before exiting the game. The 38-year-old left-hander wound up allowing six runs — five earned — and nine hits in a disappointing follow-up to a solid start in Cleveland.

Singer, who along with most of their rotation has struggled early in games, gave up three runs in the first. He wound up making it through only three before manager Mike Matheny turned the game over to his bullpen.