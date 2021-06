Royals top Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multi-homer games and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when centerfielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball, helping the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Thursday night.

Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo and drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ. Pérez has 14 home runs this season and joined Ed Kirkpatrick in 1969, Darrell Porter in 1977 and Mike Sweeney as the only Royals with multiple homers in consecutive games.

With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Carlos Santana walked against Hansel Robles (1-2) leading off, and Jarrod Dyson pinch ran and stole second. Pérez popped out and Andrew Benintendi flied to center. Celestino cut in front of left fielder Trevor Larnach and dropped the ball, then threw the ball over second. The ball rolled all the way to first as Dyson came home.

Jacob Junis (2-3) won after allowing Josh Donaldson's second solo home run of the night in the seventh inning, and Scott Barlow pitched two hitless innings for his second save this season and the fifth of his big league career.