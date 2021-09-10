Royals top Twins in 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Benintendi had four hits and two home runs, the last a two-run shot in the 11th to send the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Benintendi had five RBIs in his second multi-homer game of the season in Minnesota. He’s driven in 11 runs in his last three games for Kansas City.

Ervin Santana (2-2) pitched around a walk and the automatic runner in a scoreless 10th against his former team, and Greg Holland earned his eighth save in 12 chances.

Juan Minaya (2-1) took the loss for the Twins.

Benintendi’s 15th homer of the year off Minaya was an opposite-field fly that just found its way over the wall. Kansas City had loaded the bases in the 10th against Minaya, who got Salvador Perez to ground out to end the inning.

The ball was flying early on a mild night in Minnesota, with the temperature 80 degrees at first pitch.

Benintendi opened the scoring in the first with a three-run homer off Twins rookie starter Griffin Jax. He also hit two home runs in Minnesota on May 1.

The Twins followed with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the first off Royals rookie starter Daniel Lynch.