Rose Pfeifer made the transition from teacher to rancher with little effort. After teaching first grade for more than 10 years in Alberta, Canada, the teacher met the love of her life and moved to Bismarck to be with her husband, Mark. She was a substitute teacher in Bismarck for a few years until they took over her husband’s family farm in Ashley. Once they started farming and ranching full time, there was little time for Pfeifer to go back to the classroom.

“My role on the farm has definitely evolved,” Pfeifer said. “In the beginning, we initially lived 3 miles away from the family farm and Mark and his dad worked together. I would come help as I was needed with the cattle, especially during calving season. I slowly started helping more with record-keeping, marketing, calving, seeding, cutting, raking and baling hay and driving the silage truck. As time has gone on, there is more and more that Mark gets me to do, like hauling an animal to the sales barn in the city. It was definitely a challenge the first time I had to do that.”

The Pfeifers, who have been married for 20 years, raise Angus cattle. They also have a couple of horses, farm cats and dogs. Pfeifer, who grew up on a farm in Canada, absolutely adores her chosen career.