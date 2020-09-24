Rose Pfeifer made the transition from teacher to rancher with little effort. After teaching first grade for more than 10 years in Alberta, Canada, the teacher met the love of her life and moved to Bismarck to be with her husband, Mark. She was a substitute teacher in Bismarck for a few years until they took over her husband’s family farm in Ashley. Once they started farming and ranching full time, there was little time for Pfeifer to go back to the classroom.
“My role on the farm has definitely evolved,” Pfeifer said. “In the beginning, we initially lived 3 miles away from the family farm and Mark and his dad worked together. I would come help as I was needed with the cattle, especially during calving season. I slowly started helping more with record-keeping, marketing, calving, seeding, cutting, raking and baling hay and driving the silage truck. As time has gone on, there is more and more that Mark gets me to do, like hauling an animal to the sales barn in the city. It was definitely a challenge the first time I had to do that.”
The Pfeifers, who have been married for 20 years, raise Angus cattle. They also have a couple of horses, farm cats and dogs. Pfeifer, who grew up on a farm in Canada, absolutely adores her chosen career.
“What I really like is being outdoors, in the fresh, sometimes crisp air, winters can be extremely cold, and summers too hot, yet it’s so nice working in and with God’s creation,” Pfeifer said. “I enjoy working together with my husband. We have the same goals in mind, we may not always agree, but it’s a joy working together.”
Pfeifer, age 59, is active off the farm, too. She volunteers at the Ashley Baptist Church, Ashley Fire Protection Board and Steer Inc., plus she works for a local auctioneer and served as a substitute rural mail carrier. But working on the ranch is by far her favorite role.
“To me it means being able to work out in the country,” she said. “It is so rewarding to see the fruits of our labor. Putting in the crops and seeing them grow and mature. Calving season is always a challenge but keeping the cows and calves healthy and seeing them go out to the pasture is like a breath of fresh air. I love gardening and being able to eat fresh produce, freezing and canning them and then enjoying them all winter.”
While weather can often be challenging, Pfeifer falls back on a saying to get her through the tough times.
“Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance, you just have to keep moving,” Pfeifer said.
