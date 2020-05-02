Rosas thinks Wolves ascending

"We need to know what's going on outside of our four walls," Rosas said. "We don't know when the bell is going to ring, but we're going to be prepared. ... We know who we are, what we believe in and what we need to do and we're on a path and a process that we're very excited about."

Rosas is confident there are brighter days ahead. Minnesota could possess three of the top 33 picks in this year's draft to add to what's already the NBA's youngest roster.

"Which means a lot of work and a lot of challenges, but it also means a lot of upside and a lot of opportunity around a couple of special players that are very early in their careers, and that has me very excited," Rosas said.

"Where I started (last year) and where we're at now as an organization, to see our vision and our philosophy coming to life is very fulfilling, but it also comes with a realization that we have much work to do, we have a long way to go."

Hope is something this franchise has tried to sell to the local fanbase many, many times, but Rosas believes this truly is different, citing the passion and drive he and those around him have to deliver success. Every day, he said the organization is driven to see how it can improve.

"That just fuels my fire day in and day out," he said.