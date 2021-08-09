Rosas is betting on the hand he has with Wolves after slow offseason

When fans heard Rosas make that pledge about the four position, they probably had more than Prince in mind, but almost all forwards outside of Chicago's Lauri Markkanen came and went to other teams, or others, like Atlanta's John Collins, re-signed with their current team.That slot on the roster still may need some work.

"Now the league is made up of these combo forwards, these guys who play between the three and four," Finch said. "If you look around, it's kind of what is forming a lot of the backbone of these teams."

Overall, Rosas is betting that the glimmers of progress last year's roster showed under Chris Finch the final weeks of the season (7-5 in their final 12 games) will carry over into next year.

It could be a tenuous bet, one Rosas is making on the strength of his own evaluation of the players he brought in over the last 18 months.

The last two years have already been tough to take for all involved and last year was especially difficult all around the team and organization as the Wolves stumbled almost immediately as Towns was injured in the second game of the season. Another slow start could send morale plummeting even more.