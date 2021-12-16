Ron-"Rockin Ronnie (Bear)

Ronnie aka Bear is looking for his best friend to spend the outdoors with. This guy loves to be outside.... View on PetFinder
Morton County and North Dakota Highway Patrol officers arrested three men on Interstate 94 after finding more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine…
From July 2020 to June 2021, civil asset forfeitures in North Dakota totaled nearly $425,000 in cash, 13 vehicles and 15 firearms.
A Montana woman accused of putting her father-in-law’s name on a home mortgage and taking money from her in-laws’ Bismarck bank account for th…
Since its opening Bismarck's first Chick-fil-A has had customers flocking, often forming a line that winds out to the adjacent street.
Trusted weather sources believe central and western North Dakota will have a snowier winter than last year, though that prediction isn't exact…
A Burleigh County jury has found a Bismarck man guilty of attempted murder and three other felonies stemming from an August 2020 stabbing.
A driver who police say struck and killed a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he had been arrested for drunken driving in Bismarck has pl…
Republican Michelle Axtman is seeking the District 7 seat in the North Dakota Senate.
The company responsible for the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history has reported a leak from a pipeline about 1.5 miles away.
Burleigh County authorities have filed two felony charges against a Mandan man they say broke into a Bismarck home and then tried to elude the…
