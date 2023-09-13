Roger Felchle, 73, passed away on September 8, 2023, at his home after a valiant 23-month battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place.

Visitation will take place from 2:00-4:00 PM, on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 4:00 PM.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 PM, Monday, Sept. 18, at Parkway Funeral Service. A livestream of the service will be available at www.parkwayfuneral.com.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. Roger was born on Jan. 31, 1950, in Bismarck to Raymond and Marian (Malard) Felchle. Roger graduated from Bismarck High School in 1968. Roger married Jane Taix on July 20, 1973. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

When Roger was a teenager, he was a hard-working farmhand. He worked for his uncle & aunt and other neighboring farms. In his early 20's he worked construction as a laborer and carpenter for various construction companies. Big projects included Basin Electric and Missouri Slope Nursing Home. He later worked for Cole Paper delivering freight and retired from Standard Parking Company.

Roger leaves behind his wife, Jane; daughter, Monica and Craig Vickers; grandchildren, Chase and Addison Vickers, Austin, TX; sisters, LaVonne Jensen, Hannover, Sheila Felchle, Bismarck, and Deanne (Steve) Cunningham, Bismarck; brothers, Tim (Marguerite) Felchle, Natchitoches, LA, Clayton (Mary) Felchle, Bismarck, Eugene Felchle, Bismarck, and Terry (Jen) Felchle, Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Patricia Pfliger; and brother-in-law, Gene (Dianne) Taix, Bismarck. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, Kris and John Evans, Jessica and Tony Peluso, Erika and Dudley Cedars, Natchitoches, LA, Erica and Jon Berg, Tyler and Kayla Felchle, Amanda and Thomas Sapin, Travis Felchle, Kayla and Steve Rahrich, Bismarck, Keary and John Fox, Fremont, CA, Gwen and Scot Bishop, Parker, CO, Burton and Patty Pfliger, Bismarck, Paula Graner, Fargo, John and Sarah Pfliger, Bismarck, Jessie and Elise Pfliger, New Orleans, LA, Randy and Shelli Taix, Brian Taix, Lori and Johnny Crawford, Mindy and Bob Richardson, Bismarck; and many great nieces and nephews. Roger leaves behind a very special cousin and friend, Keith Miller.

Preceding Roger in death are his parents; Jane's parents, Edward and Mabel Taix; in-laws, Thomas and Mary Jo Hildenbrand; and many uncles and aunts.

He loved everyone very much and always wanted to help in any way he could. Roger was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved camping.

We know you are fishing in heaven with your cousin and best friend Don Bailey. Rest in peace Roger. We love you.

To share memories of Roger, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.