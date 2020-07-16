Rodgers, Patrick call it quits

In an October 2018 interview with Artful Living magazine, Rodgers presented himself as a quarterback in love, sharing his regard for Patrick. He said, "We're really into each other. We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other."

Patrick likewise gushed in interviews about how much of a friend and soul mate Rodgers was, telling Us Weekly in September 2018 they bond by watching "a lot of sports together."

Patrick also told Us Weekly: "You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closest to you that are honest. Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you."

In August 2019, Patrick told E! News that marriage was a possibility: "Look, there's no guarantees in life, but as long as you have that intention, that's what matters, right?"

As recently as December, Rodgers praised Patrick some more while appearing on her podcast, "Pretty Intense," USA Today reported. He said he appreciated the way she helped him stay in shape for football by cooking healthy meals. He also said he looked forward to traveling with her in retirement and described the positive impact she'd had on his life.

"From an emotional standpoint, I think you're a very steady person, so that's been nice to have a steady energy," he told Patrick in their podcast conversation. "You know who you are and that brings even more calm to the house, which you know me, I'm always about calm and energetic cohesiveness and peace. And you're a peacemaker. Sometimes you fight for it, but you're a peacemaker."

