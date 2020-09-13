Rodgers passes Packers past Vikings

All three of their primary cornerbacks, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, were among the departed regulars. So were defensive end Everson Griffen and nose tackle Linval Joseph, whose replacement, Michael Pierce, opted out of the season entirely due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Then came the biggest blow, an injury to defensive end Danielle Hunter that the Vikings tried to downplay before placing the two-time Pro Bowl pick on injured reserve with what ESPN reported was a neck problem.

New defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, acquired from Jacksonville last month, was a nonfactor in this game. Ifaedi Odenigbo was the only one who even came close to disrupting a throw by Rodgers, who was sacked 12 times in the previous three full games he played at U.S. Bank Stadium. This was the first full game he played in Minnesota without being sacked.

“Definitely different without Xavier and Trae, having played against them for a number of years,” Rodgers said. “As we saw with various young corners we’ve played over the years, if you don’t make plays on them early, they’re going to figure it out at some point. We were able to get the ball down the field at times today. Guys made some contested catches, but they’ve got some good young corners.”