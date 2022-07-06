Rice named Mystics men's basketball coach

Kevin Rice is returning to the sidelines in Bismarck.

The former Dakota Wizards player and coach was named the new head men’s basketball coach at Bismarck State College on Wednesday.

Rice, who served as a Mystics men’s basketball assistant coach in 2015-16, comes back to BSC from Midland College in Texas, where he has been an assistant coach since 2017.

“I’m excited to be back in North Dakota and to be named BSC head men’s basketball coach,” Rice said. “Thanks to 12 years of playing and coaching in Bismarck, not only do I have family here, but I also have friends here that I’ve known for over 20 years. I look forward to bringing back and building up the Bismarck-Mandan basketball culture and fan base at BSC.”

Rice came to Bismarck in 1999 to play for the Dakota Wizards of the NBA Developmental League. Following his playing career, he coached in various roles for the Wizards and coached in the NBA Summer League for the Memphis Grizzlies.

He was named head men’s basketball coach at United Tribes – the Mystics’ cross-town Mon-Dak Conference rival – in 2010 and led the Thunderbirds for four seasons.

A San Antonio, Texas, product, Rice helped the Wizards to three championships, twice as a player in the IBA (2000-01) and once in the CBA (2002-03). He was an assistant coach under Dave Joerger during the team’s championship season of 2006-07 in the D League.

“I’m ecstatic that Kevin has been named head coach at BSC,” said Joerger, now an assistant coach for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. “He loves Bismarck-Mandan, is a terrific coach and he will lead BSC to the next level with his work ethic and determination – all the qualities we loved about him as a Dakota Wizard.”

Rice played collegiately at Utah State and played professionally in Turkey, Israel, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico along with playing for the Wizards.

Rice replaces Jim Jeske, who resigned in April after two seasons at BSC.

The Mystics open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 3 at the Mon-Dak Conference Buster Gilliss Preseason Tip-Off Tournament in New Town.