Report: Yankees, Nationals to start MLB season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Red Sox will have to wait at least a little bit for their first matchup with the Yankees this summer.

The Yankees and Nationals are expected to face off on Opening Day, according to Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Major League Baseball is expected to open its season with two games on July 23, with the other 26 teams playing their openers the following day.

The New York-Washington matchup would allow two of the game’s top pitchers, Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer, to face off in primetime. The MLB Players Association signed off on the league’s 60-game schedule, according to the Post, but nothing has been finalized and the league plans to wait a couple weeks and continue to chart the course of the coronavirus pandemic before making final determinations.

“MLB does not even have plans to finalize a schedule for a week or two, in part because without fans there is no pressure to have games set so tickets could be bought,” Sherman and Marchand wrote. “Better, the league believes, to take its time, see how the testing of personnel goes this week and the preferences expressed in feedback from clubs.”