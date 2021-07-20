Report: Rodgers turns down extension from Green Bay

Last May, after the Love pick, Rodgers acknowledged that “my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization … may not be a reality.” At the time, it seemed he was looking for the team to recommit to him. Rodgers then won his third MVP award in 2020 while keeping Love nailed to the bench.

But then the underappreciated Rodgers watched as Tom Brady dictated a change of scenery to Tampa, beat Rodgers’ Packers in the NFC Championship Game, and called the shots on the way to another Super Bowl.

The L.A. Rams reportedly checked in on Rodgers in March during free agency but ultimately couldn’t wait and pivoted to a trade for Detroit’s Matthew Stafford.

The news exploded when ESPN pushed it forward on the first night of the draft, declaring that Rodgers had told certain members of the organization that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

Rodgers is under contract through 2023, but in May, he told ESPN that this is about more than just the young quarterback, Love.