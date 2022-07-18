Report: Feherty leaving NBC for LIV tour

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour is set to add another big name.
The New York Post reported Monday that David Feherty is leaving NBC and is expected to join the rebel tour as an analyst for eight to 10 tournaments annually.
Feherty has been a regular on NBC telecasts and the Golf Channel since 2015. He was at CBS prior to that.
The LIV tour will hold its third event later this month at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.
Previously, the LIV tour lured longtime English Premier League voice Arlo White as a broadcaster, which are streamed on YouTube and the LIV website.
TNT's Charles Barkley said last week he will meet with LIV about a potential media opportunity in the near future.