Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ten days after narrowly defeating a bill to provide free school lunches to low-income K-12 students, the North Dakota Senate approved legislat…
The Williston Basin School District on Tuesday mobilized its crisis team after four students died in two separate vehicle crashes on Monday night.
A blizzard bearing down on North Dakota promises to push Bismarck's season snowfall total to a record.
One person is dead, another is injured and a suspect is in custody after a late-night shooting at a bar in Beulah.
A spring blizzard that blew into North Dakota disrupted travel and schools but dropped less snow than first feared, particularly in the west i…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.