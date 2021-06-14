Reich: Signs pointing up for Wentz, Colts

Wentz was still in Indianapolis two weeks after the rest of the Colts' veterans departed for the summer, according to the SI story, and was present for what was a scheduled rookies-only week of OTAs. His throwing coach, Adam Dedeaux, is on his way to the Circle City to help Wentz fine tune his mechanics.

"We have good connections there for where we can go work out and have some fun," Wentz told SI. "It's kind of a central place where it's gonna be plenty hot, so guys can get acclimated for camp."

Most importantly the Colts have made sure Wentz has felt comfortable in his short time in Indy. Colts GM Chris Ballard and Reich are doing everything they can to enhance cohesion in the locker room, while also reminding Wentz they are not looking for him to be Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning. They want to simplify the game and just let Wentz play quarterback.

"We're just counting on Carson continuing to be who he is, continue to get better like all of our players, and we just think and really believe — I believe very strongly in Carson and in this team," Reich said, "and I just think this is the right fit. It's the right fit in so many ways."