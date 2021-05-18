Reich happy to stick out neck for Wentz

Philip Rivers did the same thing last offseason, organizing informal practice sessions with the Colts despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Colts receivers are ready to start building chemistry with Wentz, whose arm strength and preferences will play a key role in establishing a spot in the offense this season.

“They want to be there. They want Carson to feel comfortable throwing to them, and Carson wants to learn their body language, talk through stuff,” Reich said. “Carson is very opinionated, in a good way. He’s got a loud voice, and when I say loud voice, he’s got a strong conviction about what he believes and why he believes it, from everything from pass concepts to the way you run routes. Like most quarterbacks. I think it’s been good for him and the receivers.”

Wentz, who has also been hanging out with teammates in the Indianapolis area, has been hard at work building chemistry with his new Colts teammates.