Reich: Colts Quarterback Wentz will return for practice

Obviously, Wentz's return to full practice participation and game-readiness will hinge on how his foot responds to increased activity in the coming weeks. So far, he hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery, but that does not mean one isn't waiting for him.

There remains a lot for Wentz to accomplish physically before the Colts are going to feel good about him suiting up. Remember, team owner Jim Irsay has been adamant that Wentz should be "100%" before playing.

"In talking to Carson, I said, 'Lookit, you have to be right,'" Irsay said. "We want you 100%. Don't rush it back. I know he's such a competitor and wants to be there for his team, but he has to help us all by only coming back when he's ready-ready. Because we want to see him healthy for two months and two years and four years and do all those sorts of things. ... He's such a tough competitor, and you just want to see him ready when he comes back. If that's Seattle, so be it. If not, it's when he's ready."

If Wentz isn't ready for the opener against the Seahawks, it remains unclear who might start in his stead. After underwhelming performances Saturday night in Minnesota, neither Jacob Eason nor rookie Sam Ehlinger has seized control of the backup quarterback competition.