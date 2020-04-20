Reeves upbeat about Lynx roster

Reeve thinks Shenise Johnson was an underrated free-agent acquisition, and Minnesota also pulled off a sign-and-trade for local product Rachel Banham, who is a known scorer and can space the floor. Reeve has noted the lack of a veteran, proven point guard could prove "catastrophic" for the Lynx, though she doesn't think it will. And if it is, it's an area Minnesota can easily address next offseason.

The Lynx will also get back Karima Christmas-Kelly, who missed much of last season because of an injury. Minnesota added a number of shooters to its roster this offseason, both through free agency and the draft. That should make running the offense easier, and loosen things up on the interior for Sylvia Fowles.

"I'm comfortable with the idea that teams are able to just go under on ball screens and sit in the paint," Reeve said. "So yeah, I'm enthusiastic about the team that we can put on the floor in 2020, in terms of how we're going to change offensively. Defensively, we've got our work cut out for us, but I'm up for the challenge."

Reeve doesn't know where Minnesota would be picked to finish in the league at the moment.

"I'm sure we wouldn't be looked at as a favorite, and that's OK," she said.