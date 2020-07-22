Reeve: Taylor is everything to organization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The announcement Glen Taylor is considering selling the Wolves and Lynx was felt in Bradenton, Fla, the site of the IMG Academy, where the Lynx are preparing for Sunday’s 2020 opener against Connecticut.

“Glen Taylor is everything to this organization,’’ Lynx center Sylvia Fowles said.

But wondering about a potential sale and what new ownership would bring is not something Fowles or general manager/coach Cheryl Reeve have time for with the 2020 opener days away.

“It’s just beyond my abilities to think about anything other than at we’re doing down here in Bradenton,’’ Reeve said. “I told Glen I was happy for him, if this was what he thought was best for himself and the limited partners. It’s well beyond my abilities to go any further than that. We control what we can control, and Glen knows we love having him a part of this.’’

Taylor had been the Wolves owner for a few years when the Lynx were brought into the WNBA. Since then the resources he has given the team is as good as any team in the league.

Reeve was an assistant with the Detroit Shock when that franchise was moved down to Tulsa in 2009, so she knows how quickly a situation can change. She has been with the Lynx since 2010.