Red Sox, Kluber reach deal

The Boston Red Sox and right-handed pitcher Cory Kluber have come to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Kluber won Cy Youngs with the Cleveland Indians in 2014 and 2017.

This past season with the Tamp Bay Rays, Kluber made 31 starts with a 4.34 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 164 innings. In 2021, Kluber made 16 starts for the New York Yankees with a 3.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings.

Kluber walked just 21 batters all year, giving him a walk rate of 1.2 per nine innings, the best in the league and lowest of his career.

With the Red Sox, Kluber joins a rotation that includes veterans Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta. Right-handers Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, both of whom have been most effective in relief roles, will vie for spots, as will rookie right-hander Brayan Bello.

MARLINS INK SEGURA

The Miami Marlins and infielder Jean Segura have agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract.

Segura, who turns 33 in March, hit .277 with 10 homers and 13 steals in 387 plate appearances in 98 games last season for the Philadelphia Phillies.

For his career, Segura is a .285 hitter with 107 home runs, 492 RBIs and 205 stolen bases in 11 seasons for the Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels.

TEN CONVICTED IN ORTIZ PLOT

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while the former Red Sox slugger was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo

Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo’s First Collegiate Court.

Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. Three other defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, including Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, who was accused of planning the attack.

American private investigators hired by Ortiz said that the slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him.

The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradicted a previous theory by law enforcement in the Dominican Republic that the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz's cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table.

Dominican authorities said the hitmen confused Fernandez with Ortiz, one of the country's most beloved ballplayers.

A fearsome power hitter with a ready smile, Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs before retiring in 2016. When he was shot, he was living part of the year in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 2019 shooting. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the shooting and he underwent further surgery in the U.S.

Among the crimes for which the 10 men were sentenced were criminal organization, use of illegal firearms, attempted murder, and complicity, the court wrote in a statement.

Authorities noted that more details of the sentencing will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.