Red Sox: Hunter's experience with racism real

The Red Sox wholeheartedly believe Torii Hunter.

The nine-time Gold Glover made headlines last week when he told ESPN he had a no-trade clause to the Red Sox because “I’ve been called the N-word in Boston 100 times.” In a statement released Wednesday night, CEO Sam Kennedy was adamant that Hunter is telling the truth.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real," Kennedy’s said. "If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens. Last year there were seven reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about.

“And it’s not only players. It happens to the dedicated Black employees who work for us on game days. Their uniforms may be different, but their voices and experiences are just as important. We are grateful to everyone who has spoken up and remain committed to using our platform to amplify many voices who are calling out injustice.”