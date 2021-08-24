Red Sox hold of Twins' late rallty

Gordon bounced the next pitch up the middle to make it 9-8. Sanó was out on a weak grounder back to the pitcher to end the inning.

Griffin Jax (3-2) allowed nine runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings, spoiling a streak in which he had picked up two straight quality starts — the first two of his career.

Travis Shaw, who won Monday’s game against Texas with a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning, hit a solo homer in the third. In the fifth, Rafael Devers doubled in one run, Verdugo hit a two-run double and Renfroe hit one onto Lansdowne Street behind the Green Monster to make it 9-3.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck got pulled with two outs and a man on second with Boston leading 4-3 in the fifth inning. Josh Taylor (1-0) relieved him and threw one pitch to retire Arraez on a groundout.

OUT AT HOME

Home plate umpire Tom Hallion took a foul ball off the top of his mask during Xander Bogaerts’ at-bat in the first inning. After a lengthy visit from the Red Sox trainer, he remained in the game. But After Bogaerts made an out, Hallion left the game.

He was replaced behind the plate by Cuzzi, who had been at second base, and the umpires worked the rest of the game as a threesome.