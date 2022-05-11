 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recreation Digest: May 12, 2022

RECREATION DIGEST

BASKETBALL

HOOPS STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: Session 1 -- Grades 3-5, May 31-June 3 at Horizon Middle School, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Session 2 -- Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Camp conducted by Century High head coach Nate Welstad and assistant coaches on staff. Camp will focus on the fundamentals of basketball through competitions and game-like situations. Online registration only. Make checks payable to: Nate Welstad, 1324 Eagles View Place, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Questions, call Nate Welstad at (701) 471-0791.

START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP: Shooting Camp, Session #1 Grades K-12, May 31-June 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. Cost $60. Camp for Grades K-5, May 31-June 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Camp for Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Shooting Camp, Session #2, Grades K-12, June 6-7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $60. Camp conducted by Century High School head coach Darin Mattern. Register form available at: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Mail registration and payment to: Darin Mattern, Boys, Basketball Coach, 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Make checks payable to: Start Smart Basketball. For more information go to CHS boys basketball website or call (701) 226-6898.

THE HOOPS CAMP: July 11-14 At Horizon Middle School. Camp for boys and girls grades 4-8 and runs from 12-4:30 p.m. Boys and Girls camp in separate gyms. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Forms available at the Horizon athletics website. For more information contact Charlie Ledger: 226-6706.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 1-3:15 p.m. For boys/girls entering grades 2-5 this fall. Campers will learn all positons and basic fundamental. Bochures/registration forms are available at the Century football Web site or the Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. Cost is $50 (non-padded). For more information contract Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779,

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 9-11:30 a.m. For boys/girls entering grades 6-9 this fall. Capers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere as well as footwork, technique and mastery of fundamentals. Cost is $60 (non-padded). Registration forms/brochures are available at the Century football or Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.

