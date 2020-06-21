Record-wet fall might lead to prime duck hunting in North Dakota

Record-setting wet conditions hampered hunters in North Dakota last fall but might have set the stage for prime duck hunting this fall.
An annual spring survey by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department estimates 3.98 million breeding ducks in the state.
“When you start getting around the 4 million range, you are talking about very, very good duck numbers,” said Mike Szymanski, the department’s migratory game bird supervisor.
The spring survey gives hunters their first glimpse of how duck numbers might shape up for the fall hunt. The 4 million bird mark hasn’t been reached for six years.
Breeding duck numbers generally trend with wetland conditions. Widespread drought in 2016 led to spring breeding duck numbers dropping below 3 million in 2017 and 2018 for only the second and third times in nearly a quarter century. Numbers rebounded above 3 million in spring 2019.
Last fall came record-breaking precipitation. September was the wettest on record for North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service, and the three-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in the state, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
This spring’s wetland index, which measures the number of basins with water, is up 65% from last year and the sixth-highest on record, according to Game and Fish. Records date to 1948.
“Not surprisingly, we found really good wetland conditions during this year’s survey,” Szymanski said. “We had an unusually large amount of rain last fall but have really been drying up since, especially in the western half of the state. The eastern half of North Dakota is still incredibly wet, and wetland numbers in the western half of the state are still in pretty good shape despite some drying.”
Dry weather could become a concern if it continues, however. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the western two-thirds of North Dakota as being either abnormally dry or in moderate drought.
“As far as keeping some brood habitat on the landscape, we’re going to need to have at least average rainfall for the season,” Szymanski said.
A statewide brood survey by Game and Fish in July will estimate duck production during the nesting season and provide a better idea of what hunters can expect in the fall. But “this year’s ranking of our breeding population is a pretty good sign, as our 13 highest duck counts are all within the last 26 years,” Szymanski said, adding that this year’s spring count is the 13th highest in 72 years.
Hunting success in the fall also is influenced by bird movements before and during the season, as well as weather patterns during the fall migration, according to Game and Fish.
This year’s regular duck hunting season opens Oct. 3.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!