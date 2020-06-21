Record-wet fall might lead to prime duck hunting in North Dakota

This spring’s wetland index, which measures the number of basins with water, is up 65% from last year and the sixth-highest on record, according to Game and Fish. Records date to 1948.

“Not surprisingly, we found really good wetland conditions during this year’s survey,” Szymanski said. “We had an unusually large amount of rain last fall but have really been drying up since, especially in the western half of the state. The eastern half of North Dakota is still incredibly wet, and wetland numbers in the western half of the state are still in pretty good shape despite some drying.”

Dry weather could become a concern if it continues, however. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the western two-thirds of North Dakota as being either abnormally dry or in moderate drought.

“As far as keeping some brood habitat on the landscape, we’re going to need to have at least average rainfall for the season,” Szymanski said.