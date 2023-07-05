REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

29TH ANNUAL HOOPS CAMP: July 10-13 at Horizon Middle School from 1-4:30 p.m. For Grades 4-8. Cost $80 after. Includes T-shirt and pizza party. Basketballs will be provided. Mail registration and fee to Charlie Ledger: 9904 Kerry Lane, Bismarck, N.D. 58504.

START SMART 3 ON 3 BLAST: Sunday, July 23 at Century High School. For boys and girls grades 2-12. Cost $150. Teams guaranteed three games. Tournament limited to first 100 teams. Deadline July 14. Divisions based on gender and grade level, but could vary based on number of teams in the tournament. Teams must register at https://tourneymachine.com/E125186. Fee can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington, Drive, Bismarck, 58503. For more information contact Darin Mattern (darin_mattern@bismarckschools.org) or Nate Welstad at (nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org).