Rays even World Series with Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Brandon Lowe hit two home runs to break out of an extended postseason slump and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4, tying the World Series at one game apiece.

Down 5-0, the Dodgers closed within 6-4 on Corey Seager’s solo homer in the eighth. Aaron Loup relieved and struck out Cody Bellinger with a runner on base to prevent further damage.

Joey Wendle also drove in three runs for Tampa Bay. Will Smith and Chris Taylor homered to help the Dodgers rally.

After a day off, Game 3 will be Friday night at neutral site Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Charlie Morton starts for the Rays against Walker Buehler in a matchup of pitchers who have both excelled in October outings.

Wendle's had a two-run double and a sacrifice fly for the Rays. Wendle began the night hitting .227 in the postseason

Smith hit a solo homer for the Dodgers in the bottom of the sixth. Smith connected off reliever Nick Anderson, who gave up only one home run in the regular season while compiling a 0.55 ERA.