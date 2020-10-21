Rays even World Series with Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Brandon Lowe hit two home runs to break out of an extended postseason slump and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4, tying the World Series at one game apiece.
Down 5-0, the Dodgers closed within 6-4 on Corey Seager’s solo homer in the eighth. Aaron Loup relieved and struck out Cody Bellinger with a runner on base to prevent further damage.
Joey Wendle also drove in three runs for Tampa Bay. Will Smith and Chris Taylor homered to help the Dodgers rally.
After a day off, Game 3 will be Friday night at neutral site Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Charlie Morton starts for the Rays against Walker Buehler in a matchup of pitchers who have both excelled in October outings.
Seager brought the Dodgers to within 6-4 with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth, but Los Angeles got no closer.
Wendle's had a two-run double and a sacrifice fly for the Rays. Wendle began the night hitting .227 in the postseason
Smith hit a solo homer for the Dodgers in the bottom of the sixth. Smith connected off reliever Nick Anderson, who gave up only one home run in the regular season while compiling a 0.55 ERA.
A fan in the left-field stands caught Smith’s home run on the fly, then tossed his glove in excitement onto the field near Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena. When cameras focused in on the fan again, he had his glove back and was showing off the ball.
Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell was working on a shutout before Taylor belted a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth for the Dodgers’ first hit. Mookie Betts then walked and Seager singled before Snell was pulled by manager Kevin Cash. Anderson came in and escaped the threat, fanning Justin Turner for the final out.
Showing off a dazzling slider, Snell struck out nine and walked four.
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts went to the bullpen in the top of the second inning. Rookie starter Tony Gonsolin didn’t figure to last long in a bullpen game for the Dodgers, and the 26-year-old right-hander was replaced by righty Dylan Floro after Manuel Margot led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on Wendle’s flyout to center.
Gonsolin’s outing was the shortest in the World Series since San Francisco’s Jake Peavy allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings of a 10-0 loss to Kansas City in Game 6 in 2014.
