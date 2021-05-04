Rangers top Twins in 10

MINNEAPOLIS — Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to complete the Texas Rangers' comeback in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

García had three hits, including his seventh home run, and three RBIs.

Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.

Joely Rodríguez (1-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff single before getting a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder for his eighth save in as many chances.

Brandon Waddell (0-1) gave up all three runs in the 10th for Minnesota after Taylor Rogers allowed Willie Cahoun's leadoff homer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly in the ninth, which followed third baseman Josh Donaldson's fielding error on Charlie Culberson's grounder.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons managed to track down Kiner-Falefa's fly but with Simmons' back turned to the plate, Culberson raced home.

Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Twins. Willians Astudillo added a solo home run, but Minnesota only had only four hits.

