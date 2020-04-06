Rams to rely on stable of running backs

Gurley had his two best NFL seasons during McVay's first two years in charge. He rushed for a combined 2,556 yards in 2017 and 2018 while ranking among the league leaders in touches for his young head coach.

McVay said he never could have imagined being without Gurley at this point in their careers even a year ago. The coach faces a new challenge in the upcoming season without Gurley to rely upon — although in retrospect, that transition already began last year.

When Gurley's touches and production declined last season, McVay steadfastly claimed Gurley was healthy and capable of doing whatever the Rams needed, even after Los Angeles finished with the NFL's 26th-ranked rushing offense behind an injury-riddled offensive line.

On Monday, McVay also expressed disappointment at the way Gurley's tenure ended in LA.

“There’s a lot of things that went into it, but at the end of the day, this guy has been instrumental in helping create a lot of the good things that are going on in our building,” McVay said. “Think he’ll do a good job for the Falcons, but in a lot of ways, it is a reflection on the confidence that that we have in those guys that are in place with Darrell Henderson, with Malcolm Brown.”