KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterbacks dominated the first part of the NFL draft.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success.

The Carolina Panthers selected Young, the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback, with the No. 1 pick, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice.

The Panthers chose the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner over Ohio State’s Stroud, Florida’s Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. New coach Frank Reich said earlier in the week that the organization reached a consensus Monday after several weeks of deliberation. Levis went undrafted Thursday night.

"I learned so much in my short time there,” Young said of his visit with the Panthers. “It is an amazing staff. You can tell there is an energy, focus, drive and will to win and I want to do what I can to earn the right to reach those team goals.”

Stroud didn't have to wait long. He went No. 2 to the Houston Texans, who then made a blockbuster deal with Arizona to acquire the No. 3 pick and selected Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

“I can't wait to play with Will,” Stroud said. “I hope he doesn't hit me too hard in practice.”

Richardson then went at No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts, who will begin a sixth straight season with a different starting QB.

Heading into the draft, there was no consensus beyond the No. 1 pick.

A dual-threat playmaker with a strong arm and an elite combination of instincts and intelligence, Young also possesses the intangibles and characteristics coaches desire, including leadership ability and a strong work ethic.

Defense-needy Seattle took Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 and the Cardinals moved up to No. 6 to select Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson. Las Vegas then chose Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson and Atlanta made Bijan Robinson the first running back taken in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 to the Giants in 2018.

NFC champion Philadelphia moved up one spot to take troubled Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 and Chicago went with Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright with the 10th pick.

At No. 11, the Titans passed on Levis for Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker had a chance to make it five QBs in the first round a year after Kenny Pickett (No. 20) was the only signal-caller to go in the first round.

It took until the 20th pick for the first wide receiver to go. The Seahawks chose Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That started a run of four wideouts in a row.

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs, hosting the draft at Union Square in Kansas City, selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st and final pick of the first round.