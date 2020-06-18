Pujols paying Angels' staff in Dominican Republic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels stopped paying their employees in the Dominican Republic this month. Those employees are being paid again, only not by the club.

First baseman Albert Pujols will cover the salaries of the Angels' furloughed staff members in the Dominican Republic for roughly five months, an amount that totals $180,000.

Earlier this month, the Angels made arguably the most severe budget cuts in Major League Baseball. They furloughed all area scouts in amateur and international departments, members of their player development staff and minor league coaches and coordinators. They were planning to furlough cross-checkers but reversed course this week when MLB lifted a ban on in-person scouting.

The Angels' operations in the Dominican Republic were hit hard. Nearly all staff based at the team's academy in Boca Chica, which is where most international prospects begin their professional careers, were temporarily removed from the payroll. One person who spoke on the condition of anonymity estimated about 90% of employees were affected.