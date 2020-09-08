Calendar, September 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
ARTS-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC:
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Bingo; explore Bismarck parks, trails, outdoor spaces and play Bingo; free and available for all. To print out the Bingo card, visit: https://www.bisparks.org/wp-content/uploads/BPRD-Bingo-Fall-8-2020.pdf.
Blues Jam Night, 7-10 p.m., Speakeasy Lounge, Elks Lodge No. 1199, 900 S. Washington St.
FAITH:
Bible Study, 1:15 p.m., Solomon's Rest, 703 N. Fifth St. Info: www.solomonsrest.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Cracker Barrel. Info: Don Huck, 701-250-9001.
Tuesday Morning AA, 7 a.m., Heartview.
Retired National Guard members breakfast, 8 a.m., BSC Student Union.
Looking Onward to Understanding and Serenity grief care for men, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy. Info: Brenda, 701-426-1021.*suspended until September
Bismarck Kiwanis Club, noon, Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin St. Prospective members welcome.
Bismarck Optimist Club, noon, Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge. Info: Gary Doerr, 701-222-3917.
Brown Bag Al-Anon, noon, McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
Keep It Simple AA, noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
LOTUS grief care for women, 1-2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
Riverside AA, 5 p.m., St. Bernard's Church, Fort Yates.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Native Youth Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, study room 1. Info: Cheryl, 701-426-1315 or cheryl@sacredpipe.net.
Seaglass grief care for youth and teens, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
LOTUS grief care for working men and women, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service.*suspended until September
AMVETS Auxiliary, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
AMVETS Post 9, 7 p.m., AMVETS Club.
Bismarck Eagles Auxiliary Chapter 2237, officers meeting 7 p.m., and regular meeting 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Eagles.
Coal Country AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Elks Chorus, 7 p.m., Elks Club lower level. Info: 701-255-1199.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. N.W., Mandan.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
TOPS No. ND 20, 7 p.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St.
VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 1235 S. 12th St. Info: 701-222-1525.
Bismarck Jaycees, 7:30 p.m., Jaycee Leadership Hall, 301 E. Century Ave. Open to the public.
Shoulder to Shoulder AA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave.
Chapter V AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Digger's Delight, Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seeds of Hope. Money for Abused Adult Resource Center. $1 per bag.
Mandan Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., city hall.
Bismarck City Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city and county office building.
Christ the King pinochle, 7 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center. Cost: $5.
Lower Heart River Water Resource District Board meeting, time and place TBD.
SERVICES:
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Well Baby Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Sanford Children's North Clinic, 765 W. Interstate Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
FAITH:
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Moms in Prayer group, 2-3 p.m., Shiloh Christian School. Info: www.shilohchristian.org.
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church service, Holy Eucharist at 5:30 p.m., meal to follow, 601 N. 4th St.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 6:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Leaders, 7-8 a.m., Cracker Barrel.
Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club for old guys, 7:30 a.m., Bismarck AmVets Club. Conversation, trivia, humor and educational program.
Bismarck Golden K Kiwanis, 9 a.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 E. Highland Acres Road.
Bismarck-Mandan SCORE Chapter, 9:30 a.m., Bank of North Dakota.
Bismarck Rotary Club, noon, Bismarck Elks Club and virtually over Zoom. Visitors welcome.
Sertoma Club, noon, Country Club.
Head and neck cancer support group, 3 p.m., Bismarck Cancer Center.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Professionals in Recovery Together AA, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Art in the Park committee, 7 p.m., Stage Stop, Mandan.
New Hope 4-U AA, 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
Old-Timer's NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N. Fourth St.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m., Capital Christian Center. Info: 701-426-7210
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gentle morning yoga and Silver Sneakers gentle yoga, 9 a.m., Yoga for You.
Silver Sneakers chair yoga, 10:30 a.m., Yoga for You.
Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 5:15 p.m., city/county office building.
SCHOOLS:
Library preschool story time, for children 3-6 years of age, 9:30-9:55 a.m., 10:15-10:40 a.m., Bismarck Public Library.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
CHI St. Alexius Health well baby clinic, noon-2:30 p.m., Technology and Education Center, 1310 E. Main Ave., Andriette Room on first floor. Info: 701-530-4270.
Crossroads DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1501 N. 12th St. Info: Julie, 701-333-8122.
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAITH:
Bismarck/Mandan Caregiver Ministry: Strength Renewed offering support for caregivers via a Christ-based foundation, 9-10:30 a.m., Boneshakers' conference room, 1501 Mapleton Ave. Info: email CaregiversStrengthRenewed@gmail.com or call 218-779-7271.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Bible study/service, 7 p.m., River of Hope, 1996 43rd Ave. N.E., Bismarck. Info: Nick, 701-220-6121.
ORGANIZATIONS:
MOMS Club of Bismarck Monthly Mingle, 9:30 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Church, 601 N 4th St.
TOPS No. ND 319, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N. Sixth St.
Club Fed Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Federal Building, Third Street and Rosser Avenue, Room 164/166.
Keep It Simple AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Parkinson's support group, 3 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Community, 4580 Coleman Street, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-9216. www.bismarckparkinsons.wordpress.com/
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Touchmark on West Century.
Bis-Man Ostomy Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., Bismarck Public Library. Info: 701-226-6891.
Co-dependents Anonymous (CODA), 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Cherie, 701-202-1184.
Angel Babies, a pregnancy and infant loss support group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave. Info: Maggie Barth, 701-226-2591.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Many Drums AA, 7 p.m., United Tribes Technical College Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center.
Domestic violence support group, 7 p.m., Abused Adult Resource Center, free, and free child care is available. Info: 701-222-8370.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
City Center AA, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
Missouri Valley Stock Car Association, 8 p.m., Moose Lodge.
North City Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Eastenders NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 503 N. 24th St.
Thursday Night AA, 8 p.m., Church of the Cross.
Alcoholics Anonymous: General Service Office, www.aa.org; and Area 52 North Dakota, www.aanorthdakota.org.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Renaissance Zone Authority, 4 p.m., Bismarck City and Burleigh County Office Building.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., courthouse, Mandan.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
