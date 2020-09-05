Calendar, September 5

The Bismarck Tribune was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing, add a previously listed event or include a virtual event, email news@bismarcktribune.com or visit bismarcktribune.com/events/.
Saturday, Sept. 5
FAITH:
Need prayer? Private prayer support, Rainbow Shop prayer room, 551 S. Seventh St. Appt.: Betty, 701-223-2422.
Come as You Are! evening worship, 4:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 6th and Boulevard. Nursery provided.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Keep It Simple AA, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Serenity Place.
Saturday Morning Al-Anon, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Use north door, to basement. Handicapped access, south door.
Saturday Morning AA, 9:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Take It Easy AA, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church.
Three Circles Sex Addicts Anonymous, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. Info: call or text 701-220-9246 or email saa-bismarck@outlook.com.
Adult children of alcoholics and dysfunctional families ready to heal 12-step recovery meeting, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Info: Roberta, 701-471-9964 or Tim, 612-616-2750.
Women's NA, 5:30 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211.
Saturday Night Live NA (WC, OP), 8 p.m., New Freedom Center, 905 E. Interstate Ave.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 502 N. Fourth St., enter through the doors on Third Street and Avenue B. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
Blood drive, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Heartland Child Nutrition offers nutrition education and supplemental meal reimbursement to licensed and certified child care providers statewide. Free service available through the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Info: 701-250-0140 or 800-366-6793.
Sunday, Sept. 6
FAITH:
Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Keep It Simple AA, 11 a.m., Serenity Place.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Central Dakota Gem and Mineral Society, 2 p.m., Bismarck Public Library, 515 N. Fifth St. Info: 701-223-4986.
Wing Dingers AA, 2 p.m., Fire Hall, Wing.
Center AA, 4:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Center.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Washington Street and Divide Avenue.
Washburn AA, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn.
Knife River Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Spring Creek AA, 7:30 p.m., English Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Never Alone Never Again NA (OP, WC), 8 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1100 E. Ave. B.
Square Foot 12 X 12, 8 p.m., Serenity Place.
PUBLIC EVENTS:
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, located on the state Capitol Grounds. Free. State Museum hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; State Archives open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments are required for visitors to State Archives. Call 701.328.2091 or email archives@nd.gov.
The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, noon-1 p.m., The Salvation Army. Everyone is welcome.
SERVICES:
AA Hotline. Info: 701-222-2100.
Al-Anon Information Service. Info: www.ndal-anon.com or email district4alanon@gmail.com.
CSCC for Kids volunteers needed to read grant applications. Training provided. Info: 701-223-5707.
NA Hotline. Info: 800-494-8381.
Monday, Sept. 7
FAITH:
Healing Rooms of the Northern Plains, a Christ-centered free prayer ministry, 1312 Basin Ave. 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays call 355-4292 and leave prayer request or email healingnp@hotmail.com.
Peace Garden Sangha, in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, 7-8:30 p.m., all are welcome, Unitarian Universalist Church, 818 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Bismarck Far West Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Municipal Country Club.
Bismarck Lions Club, noon, Municipal Country Club.
Brown Bag AA, noon, Serenity Place.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Bismarck Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m., AMVETS Club, 2402 Railroad Ave.
Keep It Simple AA, 6 p.m., Serenity Place.
Women's New Beginnings AA, 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, downstairs, use east parking lot.
Monday Night Reflections, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Info: 701-223-4984.
Wilton Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, Wilton.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 112, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, corner of Divide Avenue and North Washington Street. Info: 701-870-2372.
Happy Destiny AA, 7:10 p.m., Serenity Place.
Monday Night Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., McCabe United Methodist Church. Handicapped access, west door.
Northern Lights Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., Touchmark Chapel, 1000 W. Century Ave. Info: 701-391-1064 or email nlc@bis.midco.net.
C-14 AA, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church.
Design for Living AA, 8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah.
Monday Night AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church.
Southside NA (OP, OD, WC), 8 p.m., Salvation Army, 601 S. Washington St. (back door).
PUBLIC EVENTS:
Gateway to Science, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1810 Schafer St. Info: www.gatewaytoscience.org or 701-258-1975.
Burleigh County Commission, 5 p.m., city/county office building.
SCHOOLS:
BECEP/Head Start is accepting applications for children birth to 4-years-old. Home based services and "free" preschool is offered for eligible families and for children with disabilities. Head Start serves Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder counties. Info: 701-323-4400.
SERVICES:
Assistance with quitting smoking and tobacco use, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. Info: 701-355-1540.
CHI St. Alexius Health Lamaze classes. Info: 701-530-7700.
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Vitalant. Info: 701-258-4512.
Blood pressure screenings conducted Monday through Friday at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Confidential counseling and testing for HIV-AIDS at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
Diabetic and regular pedicures at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Info: 701-355-1540.
PrimeCare surgical weight loss informational sessions, 9-10 a.m., Mid Dakota Clinic. Register: 701-530-6330.
Nutrition For North Dakota Day Care Children, Inc. offers monthly meal reimbursement and nutrition education to licensed or self-declared residential child-care providers. Free and funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture. Info: 800-422-0326.
Your Choice DUI seminars, 6-10 p.m., 311 E. Thayer Ave., Suite 211. Runs weekly Monday-Thursday. Info: Larine, 701-428-1074.
